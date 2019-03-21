InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of AMZA opened at $6.03 on Thursday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

