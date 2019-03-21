InflationCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. InflationCoin has a market cap of $87,285.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.02269209 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010595 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000505 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005906 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001994 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001236 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

