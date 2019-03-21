Independent Research Analysts Give Bechtle (BC8) a €82.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.88 ($97.53).

Bechtle stock opened at €81.00 ($94.19) on Monday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a fifty-two week high of €90.65 ($105.41). The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

