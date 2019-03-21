Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

IBCP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

