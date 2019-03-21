Incyte Co. (INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $435,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,354 shares of company stock worth $6,925,324. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

