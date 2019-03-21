Inchcape plc (INCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.67 ($10.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCH shares. HSBC raised shares of Inchcape to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 823 ($10.75) to GBX 803 ($10.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Coline McConville acquired 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,018.63 ($2,637.70). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 35,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £210,972.20 ($275,672.55).

LON:INCH traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 578 ($7.55). 752,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 50.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

