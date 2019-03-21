Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $5.50 Million Position in KEMET Co. (KEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 313,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KEMET by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in KEMET by 283.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in KEMET by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in KEMET by 18.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KEMET news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $60,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory C. Thompson acquired 11,100 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,467.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

KEM opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.70.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

KEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

