Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in J M Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in J M Smucker by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,923 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo purchased 500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $387,867. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

