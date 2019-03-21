Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.57 Million Holdings in TheStreet, Inc. (TST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 4.54% of TheStreet worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TST. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in TheStreet by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TheStreet by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TheStreet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TheStreet by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TheStreet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TheStreet alerts:

Shares of TST opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.02. TheStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TheStreet had a net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TheStreet, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TheStreet news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,493.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/impax-asset-management-group-plc-has-4-57-million-holdings-in-thestreet-inc-tst.html.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.