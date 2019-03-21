Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,165 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $833,261.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,808,385.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $166.27 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/impax-asset-management-group-plc-has-1-23-million-holdings-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.