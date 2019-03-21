Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 78,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Tapestry by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TPR stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/impax-asset-management-group-plc-buys-new-holdings-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.