Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,290,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,489,000 after buying an additional 528,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,161,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 309,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,962,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,907,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $145.66 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

