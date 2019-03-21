ILIAD S A/ADR (ILIAY) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ILIAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded ILIAD S A/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating on shares of ILIAD S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get ILIAD S A/ADR alerts:

ILIAD S A/ADR stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. ILIAD S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ILIAD S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ILIAD S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.