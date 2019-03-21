IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $51.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

