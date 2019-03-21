ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IBN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.95. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

