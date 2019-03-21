ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
IBN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
ICICI Bank stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.95. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.49.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
