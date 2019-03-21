IBM Retirement Fund Has $248,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

