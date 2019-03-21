IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $648,345.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,233.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $818,473.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

IHS Markit stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

