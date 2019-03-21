HyperStake Market Cap Hits $229,449.00 (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One HyperStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. HyperStake has a market capitalization of $229,449.00 and $52.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperStake has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperStake alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00055495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.