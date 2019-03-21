Hyperion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $729,291.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $729,291.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00362101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.01638425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00226686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

