Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hub Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hub Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.22. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.68. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

