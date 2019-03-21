Huazhu Group (HTHT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Huazhu Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.36.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,062 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,435,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,251,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,737,000 after acquiring an additional 902,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,813,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,260,000 after acquiring an additional 317,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,357,000 after acquiring an additional 234,644 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.