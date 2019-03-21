Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,215 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $388,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $388,634,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $173,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $135,460,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens purchased 11,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $296,334.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $170,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,274 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/hsbc-holdings-plc-has-1-85-million-holdings-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp.html.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.