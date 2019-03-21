HSBC Downgrades Elementis (ELM) to Hold

Elementis (LON:ELM) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.61). HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of ELM stock opened at GBX 170.70 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.77 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $989.25 million and a PE ratio of 21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

