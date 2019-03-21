HSBC Analysts Give Talanx (TLX) a €39.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLX. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($42.40).

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €34.52 ($40.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Talanx has a 1 year low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 1 year high of €37.66 ($43.79).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

