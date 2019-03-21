Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 414,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 192.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,497. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/howard-financial-services-ltd-buys-new-position-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd.html.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.