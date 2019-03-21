Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires Shares of 16,081 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 167,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNOM. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,823. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $77,073.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/howard-financial-services-ltd-acquires-shares-of-16081-viper-energy-partners-lp-vnom.html.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.