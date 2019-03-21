Home Bancshares (HOMB) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We continue to believe HOMB is operating near peak profitability levels and incremental EPS growth will be derived from adding scale to its $15 billion asset platform. We reiterate our Overweight rating. KEY POINTS: Last week we hosted investor meetings with HOMB and institutional investors in San Francisco. From HOMB, COO Stephen Tipton attended the meetings. Investor questions were primary focused on organic loan growth, core NIM outlook, credit trends, excess capital deployment, CECL outlook, and the company’s HOMB $2.00 EPS goal. Remain Volatile. During 4Q18, organic loan growth was +9% LQA which represents HOMB’s strongest loan growth in 2+ years. Looking to 2019, we’re forecasting growth of 4% and quarterly growth to be volatile.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

