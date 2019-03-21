HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 437,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,073,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

