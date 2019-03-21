Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Stake Raised by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,698 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/hilton-hotels-co-hlt-stake-raised-by-csat-investment-advisory-l-p.html.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.