Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $343,000 Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.6745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

