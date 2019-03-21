Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,991,000 after acquiring an additional 782,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,388,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $278,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,268.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,030,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

