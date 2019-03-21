Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.40.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.