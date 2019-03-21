Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

