Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.53) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,078 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, with a total value of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

