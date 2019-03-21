Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $65.85.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $155,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $207,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $382,659. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCR. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.51.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

