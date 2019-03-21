Hi Mutual Society 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,127.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $59,127.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.17226134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002942 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

