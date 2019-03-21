HFF, Inc. (HF) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in HFF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HF. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HFF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in HFF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in HFF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in HFF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HFF by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of HF opened at $47.77 on Thursday. HFF, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.69.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. HFF had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

