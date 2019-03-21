Heron Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,322 call options on the company. This is an increase of 678% compared to the average daily volume of 684 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

