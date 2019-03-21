Herman Miller (MLHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Herman Miller updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

MLHR opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $125,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Herman Miller by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

