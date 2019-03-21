Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.02 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,463,144,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $113,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $16,729,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $375.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 444 shares in the company, valued at $159,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

