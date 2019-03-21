Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.71 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 91,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

ANF opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

