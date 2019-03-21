Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 32,975 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.31% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,791,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,239,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 94.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 92,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Stephen N. David acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,403.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

