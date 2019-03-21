Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 89,800 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,870 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

