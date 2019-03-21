Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Stake Lowered by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,261 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,254,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,118,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,993,000 after purchasing an additional 488,210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 227.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

