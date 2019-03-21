Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Holdings Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 504,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

HSIC opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $212,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

