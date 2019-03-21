Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $47,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after buying an additional 460,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after buying an additional 460,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,419,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,094,000 after buying an additional 1,653,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,400,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,513,000 after buying an additional 2,603,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.54%.

Several analysts have commented on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

