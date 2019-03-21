Head-To-Head Survey: Minerals Technologies (MTX) and Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHF)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mitsubishi Chemical does not pay a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 9.45% 12.82% 5.59% Mitsubishi Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies and Mitsubishi Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Mitsubishi Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.81 billion 1.15 $169.00 million $4.84 12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. The company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods. Its health care products comprise pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical formulation materials and related products, drug discovery solutions, diagnostic reagents, diagnostic instruments, health apparatus and instruments for medical use, medical support, nursing care and health support, and clinical examination and service. The company also offers industrial materials, such as basic chemicals, carbon materials, and synthetic resins; and engineering, logistics, warehousing, information systems, analysis and inspection, and survey and consulting services. In addition, it manufactures and markets polymer processing products, house and building materials, infrastructure materials, food ingredients, electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, thermoplastic compounds and functional polyolefins, polyester films, coke, polyethylene, polypropylene, stainless steel vacuum flasks, thermal cookers, and other houseware. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

