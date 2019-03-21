Head to Head Survey: California Water Service Group (CWT) versus SEVERN TRENT PL/S (STRNY)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) and SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California Water Service Group and SEVERN TRENT PL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 SEVERN TRENT PL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Water Service Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.08%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than SEVERN TRENT PL/S.

Profitability

This table compares California Water Service Group and SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 8.71% 8.58% 2.15% SEVERN TRENT PL/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of California Water Service Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of California Water Service Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Water Service Group and SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group $698.20 million 3.70 $65.58 million $1.36 39.53 SEVERN TRENT PL/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Water Service Group has higher revenue and earnings than SEVERN TRENT PL/S.

Dividends

California Water Service Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEVERN TRENT PL/S does not pay a dividend. California Water Service Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Water Service Group has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Summary

California Water Service Group beats SEVERN TRENT PL/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 484,900 customers in 100 California communities; approximately 4,500 water and wastewater customers on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,800 customers in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,100 water and wastewater customers in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; providing operational and maintenance, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; billing optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers; and providing lab services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SEVERN TRENT PL/S

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales. The Business Services segment provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the UK Ministry of Defence for the design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks. This segment also generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology. Severn Trent Plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

