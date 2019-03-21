Head to Head Review: FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) vs. State Bank Financial (STBZ)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) and State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of State Bank Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of State Bank Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and State Bank Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 0 0 1 4.00 State Bank Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. State Bank Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.38%. Given State Bank Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Bank Financial is more favorable than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Dividends

State Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not pay a dividend. State Bank Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Bank Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and State Bank Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State Bank Financial $248.13 million 3.38 $46.57 million $1.46 14.79

State Bank Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and State Bank Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A State Bank Financial 19.96% 11.91% 1.57%

Summary

State Bank Financial beats FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products. It also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial and industrial, agriculture and consumer, real estate, real estate construction and development, commercial, financial, and agricultural loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, the company offers correspondent banking products; payment solutions for funds collection and concentration services, such as ACH origination, electronic bill presentment and payment, remote deposit capture and cash deposit, retail and wholesale lockbox, and wire services. Further, it provides cash management accounts; disbursement services comprising online bill pay, person-to-person payments, and bank-to-bank transfers; fraud controls that include Positive Pay, ACH Decisioning, and IBM Security Trusteer Rapport malware protection; and online cash management systems. Additionally, the company offers payroll services, which comprise automated human resources information system, payroll, benefit, labor management, and insurance services; and online banking and bill payment, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and automated teller machine card services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 full-service banking offices in Georgia, which comprises Bibb, Chatham, Clarke, Cobb, Columbia, Dooly, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Houston, Jones, Liberty, McDuffie, Richmond, and Tattnall counties. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.