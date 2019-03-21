Head-To-Head Review: China Distance Education (DL) and BioHiTech Global (BHTG)

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) and BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get China Distance Education alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Distance Education and BioHiTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.55%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than China Distance Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Distance Education and BioHiTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $166.67 million 1.41 $11.62 million N/A N/A BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Distance Education has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 7.75% 17.03% 5.10% BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Distance Education beats BioHiTech Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the legal professional qualification examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 32 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. The company also operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. In addition, it provides business start-up training services to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting, tax, healthcare, and legal professional training services; courseware production and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, healthcare, engineering and construction, and legal courses through an app, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.