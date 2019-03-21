Head to Head Contrast: TrueCar (TRUE) vs. Pintec Technology (PT)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TrueCar alerts:

This table compares TrueCar and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.57 million 1.99 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -25.81 Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -8.01% -7.85% -6.43% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 2 7 1 0 1.90 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.26%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Pintec Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; and a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.